Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Aubrea Baker displays her wedding photo as she and her 7-month-old daughter Haylen visit one of her late husband's favorite fishing spots Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Burlington, Kan. Her husband, Danny Baker, was among the 700,000 U.S. victims of COVID-19, dying on Sept. 14 after testing positive in July. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak
Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 14:53:45-04

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. It's a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated. The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3 1/2 months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them. That's deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public because vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019