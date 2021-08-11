CDC: Howard County reaches “Substantial” levels in COVID-19 community transmission

COLUMBIA, Md. — According to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Howard County has reached “Substantial” levels in COVID-19 community transmission.

CDC defines substantial as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents, over a seven-day rolling average.

Howard County averaged 53.43 cases per 100,000 from August 3 through 9.

Although Howard County has not reinstated any mask mandates, the CDC recommends that even those fully vaccinated wear masks indoors in public spaces to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others.

They also suggest limiting everyday activities.

In cases of coming into contact with COVID-19 positive, a test is recommended 3-5 days after exposure regardless of symptoms. A mask should be worn in public for 14 days or until a test result is negative.

If a test comes back positive, 10 days is the suggested isolation time.

Businesses and other workplaces are urged to set their own policies as they deem appropriate to protect public health.

