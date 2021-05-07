Baltimore County Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for staff, students, families

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools and the Baltimore County Department of Health will soon offer free two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for high school staff, students 16 and older , and their family members.

Online registration is required to get a vaccine.

Students and staff should receive a registration link.

Each clinic listed below will be open from 9 am to 1 pm on the specified dates.

Only those affiliated with each particular school can receive their vaccine at the listed clinics unless otherwise noted.

THe following is a list of schools and dates for each clinic to be held.

Chesapeake High/ first doses: May 10, 13 / second doses: June 1, 3

Dundalk High/ first doses: May 11, 12, 14 / second doses: June 1, 2, 4

Kenwood High/ first doses: May 10, 12, 13 / second doses: June 2, 4

Owings Mills High/ first doses: May 17, 19, 20 / second doses: June 7, 9, 10

Parkville High (also serving students from Loch Raven High for first doses on May 19 & second doses on June 9)/ first doses: May 18, 19, 21 / second doses: June 8, 9, 11

Lansdowne High/ first doses: May 24, 26, 28 / second doses: June 14, 16, 17

Woodlawn High/ first doses: May 25, 26, 28 / second doses: June 15, 16, 18

Catonsville High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dulaney High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Franklin High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hereford High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Milford Mill Academy (also serving students from Randallstown High) /May 26 & June 16/ from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Town (also serving students from Randallstown High)/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Overlea High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Patapsco High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Perry Hall High/ May 26 & June 16/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pikesville High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sparrows Point High/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Towson High (also serving students from Loch Raven High)/ May 19 & June 9/ from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NOTE: Students attending Catonsville Alternative School, Eastern Technical High School, George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, Rosedale Center, and Western School of Technology will receive links to sign up for vaccines at their home/zone school.

