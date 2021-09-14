Baltimore County Public Schools cancel 2021 Homecoming dances

TOWSON, Md. — Despite a return to in-person learning, Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday canceled all 2021 Homecoming dances and indoor pep rallies.

Officials cited a rise in community spread of COVID-19 as the reason behind their decision.

In an email to students, staff and parents, the school system said it would work to organize other safer Homecoming activities such as Spirit Week.

The decision does not impact Homecoming football games which will go on as scheduled.

In the email, the school system said it would look to create in-game experiences and halftime shows involving Marching Bands, Pep Bands, Cheerleaders, a DJ and more.

Only two schools in the entire county, Randallstown (2) and Woodlawn High (4), are currently reporting outbreak associated cases, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Nearly 60 percent of eligible Baltimore County residents have been fully vaccinated.