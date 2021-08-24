Baltimore County again declares local state of emergency amid COVID-19 resurgence

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County has one again declared a local state of emergency amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The latest declaration comes less than two months after County Executive Johnny Olszewski decided to end the first state of emergency which was in effect for nearly a year and a half after the pandemic began.

Although no new restrictions or mandates have been reinstated in Baltimore County as of Tuesday, the state of emergency allows officials to more quickly add measures if needed. It also makes it easier for the county to request federal and state assistance.

Since July 30 the county has seen its 7-day case rate increase 376 percent, into the CDC's “substantial” transmission zone, which is 50-99 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Baltimore County Council will hold a vote to consider continuation of the county’s state of emergency beyond August 31 in the coming days.