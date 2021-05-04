Baltimore County offering direct scheduling for vaccine appointments

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County residents can now directly schedule their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at all County sites.

Each week, the Baltimore County Department of Health will post a weekly vaccine schedule with a number of available appointment.

Residents unable to travel to a vaccine clinic can email the Department of Health at COVIDVax@baltimorecountymd.gov or call the County’s COVID hotline at 410-887-3816 to schedule a vaccine.

To date -- over 57 percent of Baltimore County’s 16 and over population have received at least one COVID-19 dose.