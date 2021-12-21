Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tests positive for COVID-19

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes a day after Governor Larry Hogan announced he was infected.

Olszewski tweeted Tuesday that he is asymptomatic. He is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

In the meantime, Olszewski says he will quarantine and work from home until cleared by doctors to return.

Baltimore County's Health Department is in the process of conducting contact tracing.

The news comes a day after Governor Larry Hogan announced he was COVID positive.

Maryland has confirmed 28,541 new COVID-19 cases since December 3, increasing the state's weekly average to 10.27 percent.

