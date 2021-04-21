Baltimore Convention Center to accept walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccinations starting April 22

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital will accept walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointment, starting April 22.

From 10 am to noon on Monday through Thursday, 200 Pfizer vaccines will be available for walk-ins 16 and older, who are residents of Baltimore City.

Walk-ups will have to check-in at the Pratt Street Lobby near the Light Rail stop, which is a different area of the convention center used for those with appointments.

Times and vaccination capacity may change over time, so anyone walking-in should be prepared for a wait time.

Vaccination appointments continue to be offered by calling 410-649-6200 or clicking here.