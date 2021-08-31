Baltimore City will require all employees to either be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Beginning October 18, all Baltimore City employees will either have to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

Workers including firefighters and police officers were notified of the new policy on Tuesday, through an internal memo sent by City Administrator Christopher Shorter.

The memo directs each employee to report their vaccination status by uploading proof and documentation into their online employee portal.

For those not vaccinated, a positive weekly test would force them to miss 10 days of work using their own vacation or sick time.

Earlier this month, WMAR-2 reported on an internal poll conducted by the Baltimore Fire Officers Union that showed overwhelming opposition to vaccine requirements.

MORE: Internal Baltimore Fire Officers Union poll shows overwhelming opposition to vaccine mandates

In a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Fire Officers Association President Joshua L. Fannon had said any vaccine mandate would be subjected to collective bargaining.

Scott released a statement Tuesday on the policy's implementation, but made no mention of how he would address any push back.

“Protecting the health of our workforce, residents, and their loved ones is my top priority. As we continue to navigate this pandemic — all while working to restore critical in-person access and assistance for Baltimoreans — the steps we take today to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant could not be more important,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I thank our City employees for continuing to provide high quality service during these unprecedented times, and look forward to working hand-in-hand with our Health Department to work towards vaccinating everyone who is not currently vaccinated.”

The fire department last tweeted July 21 that 335 members to date have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the new policy, the city will still require employees to wear masks when working indoors or in spaces that don't allow for social distancing.

