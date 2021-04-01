Baltimore City launches one stop portal for all residents 16+ to preregister for vaccine

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City on Thursday announced the launch of a one stop portal for all Baltimore City residents 16 and older to preregister for a vaccine appointment.

The move comes after the city's weekly case rate increased 143 percent from 4 weeks ago, to 174 new daily cases.

That equates to 29 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a higher rate than both the state of Maryland and the United States as a whole.

City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa says it's "essentially, Gen Z, Millennials and Generation X who are contributing most to the rapid rise in case counts in the city."

She added it's the first time of the pandemic that weekly COVID rates for ages 70 and older are the lowest among all Baltimore age groups.

So far, 25 percent of Baltimore City residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 48 percent of those 60 and older. Overall, 14 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, including 27% of the 60 and older population.

To preregister for a vaccine in Baltimore City, click here.

If you have already registered you do not need to use the new portal.

As a reminder, vaccines in Baltimore are not being given on a first-come, first-served basis.

