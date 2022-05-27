Baltimore City Health Dept. warns of increasing COVID-19 transmission levels

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department is warning of increasing COVID-19 transmission levels.

On Thursday evening, the CDS reportedly changed the city's status from medium to high.

New data shows there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in the region over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations also grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.

Baltimore City Commissioner of Health Dr. Letitia Dzirasa recently urged City residents – regardless of vaccination status – to mask in public indoor settings.

“The most important thing to remember is that we have the tools to fight this,” Dr. Dzirasa said. “Vaccines, tests, and masks coupled with a solid hygiene routine are enough to keep many healthy people out of the hospital as we work to determine whether we are at the end, middle, or launch point of this surge in cases.”

As of Friday, the statewide positivity rate sits at 8.55 percent with 508 people currently hospitalized.