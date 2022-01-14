Watch
Baltimore City giving out free at-home COVID test kits each Saturday this month

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 15:41:15-05

BALTIMORE — Beginning January 15 the Baltimore City Health Department will distribute free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits at Enoch Pratt Libraries.

Last Wednesday, the city announced the purchase of 100,000 at-home testing kits.

Distribution will continue each remaining Saturday in January from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.

Eachlibrary will have around 600 test kits to distribute to residents each Saturday.

The Pratt will also will have a mobile unit to help distribute kits on those dates in communities where a library is not easily accessible.

