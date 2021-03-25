As COVID-19 vaccines rollout: What’s next for daily life?

BALTIMORE — With more people getting vaccinated every day, what will it mean for a return to some sort of normalcy in our daily lives?

On Thursday, an expert from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health discussed the issue.

She says it's about the metrics: One of the things to look for is a continued decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"It's important to remember right now we've hit this plateau with the number of new cases per day in the United States. It's around 50,000 or so. And really what we want to see is, we want to see that start to tip down again. That will signal to us that the community level immunity protection has ballooned up to a safer place."

She says new cases need to come down before we start thinking about what the new normal looks like.

As many as 19 states are still seeing an increase in daily cases.