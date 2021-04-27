Anne Arundel County to lift social gathering limits Tuesday evening

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Tuesday at 5 pm, Anne Arundel County will lift limits on social gatherings.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said he based the decision on "encouraging declines" in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations.

"This decision to loosen restrictions is based on trust. Trust that our residents will do their part to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated as soon as possible," said Pittman. "To avoid future COVID surges and the need for safety restrictions, we must reach herd immunity."

As of Tuesday --173,772 county residents have been fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 42,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 576 deaths.

