Anne Arundel County becomes latest in Maryland to lift mask mandates inside government buildings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to lift mask mandates inside government buildings.

Starting February 22, is when the new policy will go into effect.

Governor Larry Hogan has already announced plans to lift mask requirements inside state buildings as has Harford and Baltimore Counties.

“With case counts, hospitalizations, positivity rate falling, and with one of the most vaccinated populations in the state, now is the right time to lift this requirement,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Being on the same schedule with Governor Hogan and the State will help ease confusion about where masks are required.”

According to data released by the Maryland Department of Health, Anne Arundel County has the third-lowest death rate per 100,000 residents of all counties in the state.

County hospitalizations have dropped to 40 as of February 15, from a high of 284 in early January. The County’s case rate is 13 per 100,000 people per day, down from a peak of 176 in early January, and positivity is at 5.4 percent.

The County Executive will host a vigil on February 16 at 5:30pm at The People’s Park to mark the County’s 1,000th death from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.