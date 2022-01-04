53% of inmates at Howard County Detention Center infected with COVID-19

JESSUP, Md. — A COVID-19 outbreak has reached the Howard County Detention Center.

As of January 3, 2021, the County Health Department reported 126 of 235 inmates tested positive.

Out of 131 staff members and 9 contracted employees, 44 were positive.

A majority of them are asymptomatic or displaying only cold-like symptoms.

Testing at the detention center is being conducted every Tuesday.

Medical staff are taking the temperatures of those who tested positive twice each day, while also monitoring other symptoms.

Infected inmates are being isolated and quarantined from others. Thus far, no one has required care at the infirmary or been hospitalized.

All areas of the detention center are reportedly sprayed with disinfectant daily.