$3 million to be invested in Maryland's Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project

The Maryland Department of Health is accepting applications from community-based organizations for the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project. It's part of the state's ‘No Arm Left Behind’ initiative to ensure vaccines are available to every Marylander who wants one.

Maryland has reported more than 6.3 million vaccinations, and the state has vaccinated 71% of adults.

Applicants, who are chosen, will be awarded a total of $3 million to fund community-focused strategies to further increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence and vaccination access for residents in vulnerable, underserved, and hard-to-reach communities across the state.

“The Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project complements the ‘No Arm Left Behind’ initiative and the Vaccine Equity Task Force to expand our ground game and get even more Marylanders vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The project will be a partnership between state health officials and community-based organizations that understand the unique needs and concerns of their residents. We encourage organizations to apply now to be part of the program.”

Grants will be awarded by the Maryland Department of Health its Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities. Approximately 30 community-based organizations will be chosen for awared amounts that range from $50,000 and up to $250,000.

Awards will be prioritized towards organizations in targeted zip codes with low vaccination rates.

“We are committed to further increasing vaccine uptake and responding to vaccine hesitancy in minority and vulnerable populations through community partnerships,” said Secretary Dennis R. Schrader of Maryland Department of Health. “The funding from this project will support our successful strategy of strengthening trust in the vaccines by engaging in a more intimate and grassroots level with our communities.”

Additional information about the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project is available on the state’s online procurement platform eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA) at www.emma.maryland.gov.

