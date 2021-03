BALTIMORE COUNTY — One hundred seniors in Baltimore County got vaccinated Monday, without leaving their homes.

Baltimore-based Enterprise Community Development held a clinic at its senior living community in Rosedale Monday.

ECD says it hopes to host clinics at 100 of its properties to reach more than 3,600 senior residents. They expect to hold nearly 45 clinics by the end of March. They've already held clinics in Catonsville, Fullerton, Dundalk, Annapolis, and Richmond, VA.