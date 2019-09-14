Westminster man finds hand grenade in front of home

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) — A Westminster man made quite the discovery outside his home Friday afternoon.

It was a hand grenade, found right in front of his house in the unit block of South Church Street in Carroll County.

A bomb squad and multiple agencies including the State Fire Marshal, and ATF responded to the scene to conduct diagnostic testing.

Luckily, it came back that the grenade was no longer capable of exploding and injuring anyone.

At this point investigators don't know who the grenade belongs to or how it ended up in front of someones home.

