St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators walking near their home last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Neither will face jail time.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000.

Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year.

The group of demonstrators had gathered in St. Louis amid nationwide protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The demonstrators were marching toward the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson and were on a private street where the McCloskeys live.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators.

They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Initially last year, the couple faced felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.