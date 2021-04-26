DOJ launches probe into Louisville's police practices in wake of Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Department of Justice is launching a civil investigation into the policing practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department, as well as the Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government.

The police department has been highly criticized since the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by Louisville officers during a raid at her home in March of 2020.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the investigation on Monday, saying the purpose of the probe will be to determine whether LMPD “engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution or federal law.”

Watch Garland's remarks below:

“Today’s announcement is based on an extensive review of publicly available information about LMPD conducted by the Justice Department’s civil rights division,” said Garland.

Garland said the investigation will assess whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including in respect to people involved in “peaceful expressive activities.”

Garland said the probe will determine whether LMPD engages in unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures, as well as if the department unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes.

“It will also assess whether LMPD engages in discriminatory conduct on the basis of race or fails to provide public services that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Garland. “The investigation will include a comprehensive review of the Louisville Police Department’s policies and training. It will also assess the effectiveness of LMPD’s supervision of officers and systems of accountability.”

Monday’s announcement comes just days after Garland revealed the DOJ is also conducting a similar civil investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

This story is developing and will be updated.