2 people killed while firefighters were trying to put out blaze in Northern Idaho says Sheriff

(Source: Raycom Media)
Coeur d'Alene firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in the Canfield Mountain area in Idaho Sunday afternoon.

30 minutes later, a sniper began shooting at them.

According to ABC News, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris says two people are dead.

Authorities say the two people are believed to be firefighters. Sheriff Norris also said there are people in the Candield Mountain area who they haven't been able to reach.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of shooters. At this time, no officers have been injured.

