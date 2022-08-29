National Cinema Day will bring $3 movie tickets to a theater near you

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you seen any good movies lately? If it’s been a while since you caught a film at the theater or you simply love a great deal, you won’t want to miss National Cinema Day.

Saturday, Sept. 3, is National Cinema Day, and movie tickets at theaters just about everywhere will be just $3. Every movie, every showtime and every format will be part of this nationwide event at the vast majority of theaters in the U.S.

What Is National Cinema Day?

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, created the one-day event. More than 3,000 locations will participate, with more than 30,000 screens.

Many theater chains are offering concession deals as well. For instance, AMC Theatres tweeted about its popcorn and beverage special on National Cinema Day.

“All tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, are only $3+tax, and our fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo is just $5+tax,” the chain wrote.

#NationalCinemaDay is Saturday, 9/3! All tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, are only $3+tax, and our fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo is just $5+tax. https://t.co/O6q3d38ats pic.twitter.com/e62sGqfmc7 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 28, 2022

Cinemark also shared its planned concession deals.

“$3 TICKETS FOR EVERY MOVIE + EVERY FORMAT!!! Join us Saturday, September 3 to celebrate Cinema Day,” Cinemark tweeted. “PLUS, enjoy:

– $3 Medium ICEE or Medium Fountain Beverage

– $3 Candy

– $3 Small Popcorn (or upsize to a large for $1 more!).”

$3 TICKETS FOR EVERY MOVIE + EVERY FORMAT!!! Join us Saturday, September 3 to celebrate Cinema Day. PLUS, enjoy:

– $3 Medium ICEE or Medium Fountain Beverage

– $3 Candy

– $3 Small Popcorn (or upsize to a large for $1 more!) : https://t.co/y1zTPR9luh pic.twitter.com/H1vJh8bSHy — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) August 28, 2022

Bolstering a Slower Season

People began returning to theaters in large numbers this summer. As a result, the summer box office season was only down 12% from the summer before the pandemic.

However, Labor Day weekend has traditionally been one of the slowest for theaters, and a lull in new movies between August and October is expected. In fact, Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing a dip in the box office this quarter and a lack of significant new releases to draw moviegoers.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

To find out which theaters in your area are participating, you can go to NationalCinemaDay.org and type in your city or ZIP code.

Note that ticket pricing doesn’t include taxes or online ticketing fees.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.