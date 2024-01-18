Murder suspect had severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested

A murder suspect in Pueblo, Colorado, had the victim’s hand in his chest pocket when he was arrested, according to an arrest affidavit.

Solomon Martinez is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Renee Marie Portillos, according to the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Coroner.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 3:45 p.m. as officers responded to Fountain Creek, just south of Highway 47 in the Northside area of the city. When they arrived, the department said they found the 47-year-old woman dead in the creek.

SEE MORE: Teen charged with shooting man 15 times, hiding body in air mattress

The arrest papers say police spoke with two witnesses, one of whom said that Martinez asked him to get rid of a body. The other witness told police he saw the 26-year-old suspect washing blood off of his hands at a car wash. The affidavit goes on to say that dried blood was also found in Martinez’s vehicle. Martinez admitted to picking up Portillos up but denied killing her, saying he later dropped her off. He told police his friend borrowed his car and that he must have later found and killed her. This is the fourth homicide in the city of Pueblo in 2024.

This story was originally published by James Gavato at Scripps News Colorado Springs.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com