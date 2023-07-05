Moms Demand Action helping out Brooklyn Homes mass shooting victims

BROOKLYN MD- There's a chance for you to help out the Brooklyn community after the mass shooting.

The Maryland chapter of the Moms Demand Action organization is asking for people to sign up to take a shift at the Brooklyn Community Center.

You'll be able to interact with the kids of community, do arts and crafts, and enjoy some snacks while you're at it.

If you'd like to sign up for one of the days click one of the links below:

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

If you'd like to make a donation of snacks and drinks click here.