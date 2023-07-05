Watch Now
Moms Demand Action helping out Brooklyn Homes mass shooting victims

Brooklyn Homes Shooting
Posted at 2:40 AM, Jul 05, 2023
BROOKLYN MD- There's a chance for you to help out the Brooklyn community after the mass shooting.

The Maryland chapter of the Moms Demand Action organization is asking for people to sign up to take a shift at the Brooklyn Community Center.

You'll be able to interact with the kids of community, do arts and crafts, and enjoy some snacks while you're at it.

If you'd like to sign up for one of the days click one of the links below:
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday

If you'd like to make a donation of snacks and drinks click here.

