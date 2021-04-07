Mom Stopped Doing Housework To See If Her Family Would Pitch In And Documented The Hilarious Results Of Her Experiment

Moms, do you feel like you do it all around the house? The dishes, the laundry, the shopping, the vacuuming and all the other things you do to keep your home from descending into chaos?

Some days, you might wonder what would happen if you just threw your hands up and said, “I quit!” One mom recently decided she’d had enough and decided to do just that, and her tweets documenting her experiment are hilarious.

Twitter user Miss Potkin started her experiment on March 15 and posted an update two days later.

“Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too,” she posted on March 17. “SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates. Who will blink first? Not me.”

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates. Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021

Note: Some of Miss Potkin’s tweets contain obscenities …. but frustrated moms might feel it’s understandable and, frankly, funny.

The sight of those dirty dishes and piles of clothes (she calls the laundry situation “post apocalyptic” in the tweet below) would make break many people. But not our heroine. Still, her family was stubborn. After two days, no one tried to load the dishwasher, and on day three, her husband even resorted to using the baby’s utensils and old cups to make his daily cup of tea (also in the tweet below).

Let me know when you want to talk about the fact that I stopped doing the laundry too. It’s getting a bit post apocalyptic. The piles are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/9NEUIVExwE — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

In addition to the dishes and laundry, Miss Potkin even refused to change the toilet paper roll after it ran out. She declared the “downstairs loo out of action” and prayed for anyone in the family who went to use it without realizing the lack of TP.

The last of the loo roll in the downstairs loo was used at 7:04pm last night. It hasn’t been replaced. They downstairs loo is now out of action for anyone that remembers. For anyone that doesn’t…god help them. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

However, Miss Potkin’s persistence eventually paid off. She spotted her husband struggling to scrape “rock hard old cereal off a bowl” and then load the dishwasher.

“Big day, BIG, huge!” she declared.

Someone just discovered the joy of scraping rock hard old cereal off a bowl. Big day, BIG, huge. pic.twitter.com/gitNEI55xz — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

But, alas, though the dishwasher was now loaded with dirty dishes, no one ran it.

Later that day, she discovered that the toilet paper was restocked (with plenty of extras, too!).

And every other loo! The toilet paper stacking is extremely Costco. There’s A LOT. Everywhere. SO MUCH LOO ROLL. pic.twitter.com/OIXSC0d5c6 — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Plenty of moms offered supportive comments as she tweeted out her experience (ultimately, the kitchen was only somewhat cleaned up), but after seeing some posts criticizing her leaving the house such a mess, Miss Potkin addressed the “haters.”

“We do not ‘live like this’,” she replied to a commenter. “This is a lesson in wanting to be heard and respected and not having to repeat yourself when things slip. We’re navigating the day-to-day in extraordinary times and for me, the past two days have been funnier than anything else. I think we’re all entitled to run our own experiments, be amused, push a situation to its limit if we so choose. No one needs to be lectured by those that have failed to see the silly joy in what’s happening here.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.