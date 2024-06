DUNDALK, Md. — Police announce the missing 6-year-old found in the waters of Lynch Cove has died.

Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call for a missing person at risk.

When they arrived, they found out the missing boy, Marcel Traore, was 6-years-old, autistic and non-verbal.

Baltimore County Police and Fire found Traore in the waters of Lynch Cove.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.