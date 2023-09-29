Millions brace for heavy rain, potential flash flooding in Northeast

Millions of Americans are bracing for heavy rains across the Northeast Friday and Saturday.

New York City is in the bullseye, as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

A flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire tri-state region. The National Weather Service predicts substantial rainfall, ranging from 2 to 4 inches, and there is the potential for even greater accumulations exceeding 5 inches in certain areas.

"All New Yorkers need to exercise caution," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol warned. "If you must travel, consider using public transportation and allow for extra travel time, and if you must drive, do not enter flooded roadways. If you live in a basement apartment, especially in a flood-prone area, be prepared to move to higher ground."

Authorities said that the excessive rain may lead to the overflow of rivers, creeks, streams and susceptible low-lying areas, causing potential flooding of streets and subway stations.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority warned that commuters could experience widespread travel disruptions due to these conditions.

“This is a serious storm, and we’re taking it seriously,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber on Thursday. “We have a detailed plan in place to protect our network and deliver safe service throughout the storm. MTA crews have been deployed at strategic locations so they can respond quickly."

Given the design of the subway system, rainwater is bound to infiltrate the system, inevitably affecting its infrastructure.

The flood threat on Friday affects approximately 25 million people in the Northeast, from Philadelphia all the way up through Boston.

