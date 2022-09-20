Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland allocated more than $3 million for Internet access. The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.

Maryland senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced $3.9 million will help get Internet to more schools and libraries in Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.

This wave of funding includes:

$3,799,575.44 for the Enoch Pratt Free Library System

$74,860.38 for the Caroline County Public Schools

$27,748.15 for the Talbot County Public School District

$11,370.00 for the Talbot County Free Library

“Reliable internet access is vital to ensuring students get a twenty-first century education and have the opportunity to reach their full potential," said the lawmakers. "Unfortunately, too many Maryland students still lack internet access at home and are caught in the digital divide."

So far, the funding from the American Rescue plan has helped support more than 70 schools and libraries across Maryland.

