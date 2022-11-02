Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Veterans Day 2022

Thank you to all those who served our country

WMAR-2 is proud to be your Voice for Veterans. Join us as we say "Thank You" to all who served.

Wendy Rodgers Air Force.jpg TSgt Wendy Michell Rodgers served from 2005-2017Photo by: Courtesy: Wendy Rodgers Joseph Wrzesien.jpg My late father, Joseph F. Wrzesien (Reason) was part of the WWII Conflict from 1941-1944 with the Army Air Corp. He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. (1/2)Photo by: Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien Joseph Wrzesien 2.jpg Joseph F. Wrzesien (continued) He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. We proudly had his name & photo added to the WWII Memorial web site. We attended the WWII Memorial dedication ceremony along with 117,000 others. Sadly my dad passed away the year before the grand opening but I held up his dog tags during Taps in his memory.Photo by: Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien Frank Huckleberry Wheeler.PNG Frank Huckleberry Wheeler based at Fort Ord California 1973Photo by: Courtesy: Frank Huckleberry Wheeler

Veterans Day 2022

close-gallery
  • Wendy Rodgers Air Force.jpg
  • Joseph Wrzesien.jpg
  • Joseph Wrzesien 2.jpg
  • Frank Huckleberry Wheeler.PNG

Share

TSgt Wendy Michell Rodgers served from 2005-2017Courtesy: Wendy Rodgers
My late father, Joseph F. Wrzesien (Reason) was part of the WWII Conflict from 1941-1944 with the Army Air Corp. He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. (1/2)Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien
Joseph F. Wrzesien (continued) He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. We proudly had his name & photo added to the WWII Memorial web site. We attended the WWII Memorial dedication ceremony along with 117,000 others. Sadly my dad passed away the year before the grand opening but I held up his dog tags during Taps in his memory.Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien
Frank Huckleberry Wheeler based at Fort Ord California 1973Courtesy: Frank Huckleberry Wheeler
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next