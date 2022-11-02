Veterans Day 2022

Share Facebook

TSgt Wendy Michell Rodgers served from 2005-2017 Courtesy: Wendy Rodgers

My late father, Joseph F. Wrzesien (Reason) was part of the WWII Conflict from 1941-1944 with the Army Air Corp. He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. (1/2) Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien

Joseph F. Wrzesien (continued) He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. We proudly had his name & photo added to the WWII Memorial web site. We attended the WWII Memorial dedication ceremony along with 117,000 others. Sadly my dad passed away the year before the grand opening but I held up his dog tags during Taps in his memory. Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien

Frank Huckleberry Wheeler based at Fort Ord California 1973 Courtesy: Frank Huckleberry Wheeler

