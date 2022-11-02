Veterans Day 2022
Thank you to all those who served our country
WMAR-2 is proud to be your Voice for Veterans. Join us as we say "Thank You" to all who served.
TSgt Wendy Michell Rodgers served from 2005-2017Photo by: Courtesy: Wendy Rodgers My late father, Joseph F. Wrzesien (Reason) was part of the WWII Conflict from 1941-1944 with the Army Air Corp. He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. (1/2)Photo by: Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien Joseph F. Wrzesien (continued) He was part of the 68th Werewolves & the 58th Fighter squadron. Also the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. When he served his duty he left as a Tech Sargeant. We proudly had his name & photo added to the WWII Memorial web site. We attended the WWII Memorial dedication ceremony along with 117,000 others. Sadly my dad passed away the year before the grand opening but I held up his dog tags during Taps in his memory.Photo by: Courtesy: Steven Wrzesien Frank Huckleberry Wheeler based at Fort Ord California 1973Photo by: Courtesy: Frank Huckleberry Wheeler