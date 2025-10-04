Star-Spangled Babies Shower at M&T Bank Stadium provides essentials for expecting military families

BALTIMORE — Forty military families received essential baby supplies at M&T Bank Stadium as part of the Star-Spangled Babies Shower.

The event recognizes the unique challenges military families face when welcoming a new baby – from being stationed far from family support to managing financial pressures on military pay.

The Baltimore Ravens, Coca-Cola Consolidated, and Operation Homefront partnered to provide the families with critical resources and baby supplies during the event.

The shower is part of Operation Homefront's Star-Spangled Babies program, which has supported more than 22,000 new and expecting military moms since 2008.