ZSTS Law - Paths to Divorce

ZSTS Law Group puts your needs and well-being first. The law firm specializes in family and divorce law, with decades of experience in criminal, bankruptcy, and wills and estates cases.

When a couple decides to dissolve a marriage, issues pertaining to custody, assets, and property need to be settled. This can be done through mediation or litigation. Mediation is a written agreement to resolve these issues before or without going to litigation.

Mediation involves both parties sitting down with a mediator and their attorneys to go over issues in a structured environment. Mediation can take place before or during litigation. ZSTS Law offers in person and virtual mediation services, and supports clients through the process.

