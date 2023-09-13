ZSTS Law - Meet the Team

ZSTS Law Group puts your needs and well-being first. The law firm specializes in family and divorce law, with decades of experience in criminal, bankruptcy, and wills and estates cases.

Partners, senior associates, and associates at the firm collaborate frequently, and with more than 50 years of collective experience, this allows for better communication and strategy planning for clients. ZSTS has offices in Glen Burnie and Cambridge, and the team is well respected and sought after throughout the state. They are zealous advocates and skilled litigators who understand the unique nature of each case.

ZSTS also offers solutions to avoid court if that is in the best interests of the client, such as parental coordination and mediation services.

