ZSTS Law Group - Changes to Divorce Law

ZSTS Law Group puts your needs and well-being first. The law firm specializes in family and divorce law, with decades of experience in criminal, bankruptcy, and wills and estates cases.

Maryland recently changed the laws to become a no-fault state, meaning there is no longer a mandatory separation period between filing and beginning legal proceedings. There are no changes to the protective order statute, which helps victims of domestic violence leave their situation.

Changes to the law make a tough process smoother and help concentrate both parties on legal matters of dissolving the marriage rather than pointing fingers. ZSTS also offers solutions to avoid court if that is in the best interests of the client, such as parental coordination and mediation services.

ZSTS has two locations serving Anne Arundel Country, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Howard County, and the Eastern Shore.

