Necessity is the mother of invention, and when Zinnia Virgo Soaps owner Tebonye Crawford couldn't find a soap to help with her daughter's skin issues, she made her own.

Zinnia Virgo Soaps is a certified Black Woman Veteran-owned small business that creates small batch, homemade artisan full body soaps that are beneficial and amazing for all skin types. The soaps are comprised of natural ingredients that will leave your skin healthy, flawless, and moisturized.

Zinnia Virgo Soaps can help all skin types, from sensitive to dry and in-between.

