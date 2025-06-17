Zillow offers tip for home sellers to get top dollar

The Baltimore home shopping season is heating up, and homes are flying off the market in an average of just 8 days. If you're a seller who doesn't want to leave any money on the table, Zillow has four tips to get top dollar:

o Get the timing right: now is a great time to sell in Baltimore. In fact, Zillow research finds that homes listed in Baltimore in the last two weeks of June sell for 2% more than expected.

o More eyeballs = more money: Listing on the MLS gets your home in front of more buyers than listing privately or exclusively. Homes listed privately sell for $5500 less than homes listed on the MLS.

o Invest in screen appeal: Screen appeal is the new curb appeal, and most buyers are getting their first impression from the listing. Home on Zillow that utilize tools like interactive floorplans and 3D home tours typically sell for 2% more than a listing with traditional photos.

o Flaunt the right features: Organic modernism is trending now. Highlighting natural features like oak flooring or cabinets, marble or soapstone countertops can add 3.5% more to your final price.

For buyers, Zillow makes it easy to get ready to find your dream home. Use the Zillow BuyAbility calculator to filter and find the perfect home in your perfect budget.

Learn more here.