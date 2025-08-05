Zigglebee InfoMate wristbands can help connect families

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for, supporting, and celebrating children with special needs and their families and caregivers. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.





Learn more about the ZiggleBee InfoMate wristband

While Laila is non-verbal, her twin sister Lana loves connecting and playing together through art. Lana founded Zigglebee to help other families connect. The Zigglebee Imagination Book is filled with prompts for personalized illustrations and stories and is the perfect way for siblings or friends to have fun together. Zigglebee is now offering a new product - the InfoMate wristband.

Kids with special needs are more likely to wander or elope, and some may not be able to tell an adult their information. InfoMate allows a parent or caregiver to set up a public profile triggered by a wearable QR code. There is also space for an Apple or Android Bluetooth tracker for added peace of mind. With InfoMate, essential medical details and personal information are just a scan away. Zigglebee InfoMate wristbands are made of soft, medical grade silicon and don't require charging. Adults can update profiles from web or app at any time.

All proceeds from Zigglebee products help Laila's Gift make a difference for kids with disabilities and their families.

Learn more here.