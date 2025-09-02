Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for, supporting, and celebrating children with special needs and their families and caregivers. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.

Zigglebee creates products and services to help give back to the mission of Laila's Gift. The InfoMate wristband by Zigglebee allows a parent or caregiver to set up a public profile triggered by a wearable QR code. There is also space for an Apple or Android Bluetooth tracker for added peace of mind. With InfoMate, essential medical details and personal information are just a scan away. Zigglebee InfoMate wristbands are made of soft, medical grade silicon and don't require charging. Adults can update profiles from web or app at any time.





Download your free ebook today

Zigglebee InfoMate wristband adventure book helps connect people through art and tech

Laila's twin sister Lana has teamed with local illustrator and special needs mom Kayla Deickman to create the ZiggleBee InfoMate Wristband Adventure Book, which uses interactive read along audio to help kids and their families learn about the wristband.

Learn more about Laila's Gift here.

Download your free copy of the ZiggleBee InfoMate Wristband Adventure Book here.