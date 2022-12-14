Watch Now
ZiggleBee - Imagination Book

Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 13:42:57-05

Zigglebee Book is a testament that no matter what challenges we face, art is a universal way to communicate and motivate creative thinking. ZiggleBee contains five stories with a picture prompt on each page. Kids can illustrate using their own family and memories, or make an entirely new story!

Imagination is an important concept for children to tap into. It helps them to express their thoughts, feelings, and perception of their reality.

For each book purchased, proceeds will go towards Jacobsen Syndrome research and Laila’s Gift.

Learn more here.

