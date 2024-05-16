Zide Law Group puts your needs and well-being first. The firm specializes in family and criminal law, and also handles bankruptcy and wills and estates cases.

The firm thrives on collaboration, and with decades of collective experience, this allows for better communication and strategy planning for clients.

Zide Law strives to not only assist their clients from a practical standpoint, but also to help guide them through what can be an emotional and difficult time. Divorce or other transition can mean being displaced from a home, splitting assets, agreeing on custody, and more. Having a trusted team of advisers not only provides solutions, but also peace of mind.

Zide Law Group practices throughout Maryland, with offices in Glen Burnie and on the Eastern Shore.

