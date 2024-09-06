Zide Law discusses back to school custody arrangements

The start of a new school year is tricky, especially for families experiencing divorce. Parents may not live in the same school district or even the same state, and not having an arrangement in place can lead to problems.

There are two types of custody in Maryland - legal custody, which is essentially decision making authority, and physical, or where the child lives and who is responsible for them. The court or mediation can help set up a custody arrangement when necessary. Even if there is a written agreement, it may not be enforceable by a court. It's always best to cover yourself and your child(ren) but having a court ordered agreement in place, even if the separation or divorce is amicable.

If you have a young child who is going to school for the first time or are newly separated, contacting a lawyer proactively can save time and money later on. Mediation is a good first step before court to work out an agreement.

