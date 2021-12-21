The ZeeMee app is the go-to social community for students headed to college and looking to make new friends.

More than half of teenagers report being heavily isolated, depressed and anxious. ZeeMee believes that existing social networks are serious contributors to this epidemic, as they rely on a performance culture that students try to live up to.

Now consistently a Top 100 social networking app and one of Apple's Hot Apps of The Week, ZeeMee has helped over 1,000,000 students feel accepted and find meaningful friendships based simply on shared passions and interests. Over 130 colleges and universities, including Towson, Loyola, St. Mary's, and Salisbury, have partnered with ZeeMee in an effort to help students connect and solve the global epidemic on student mental health.

Learn more here, or download the app from your app store.