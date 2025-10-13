Take a little time for you with Plexaderm!

Plexaderm's Rapid Reduction Serum takes just ten minutes to visibly reduce under eye bags and lines on the face and neck. Applied to a clean, dry face, it can be used alone or layered under oil-free makeup, and results last all day! Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay plus added peptides and collagen to minimize signs of aging.





Take the Plexaderm 10 Minute Challenge today

Younger looking skin is just minutes away with Plexaderm

Try Plexaderm on forehead lines, dark circles, crows feet, mouth lines, and even loose neck skin. Plexaderm is a wonderful alternative to fillers, needles, and expensive doctor visits and is formulated for women and men.

Results last between 6-10 hours. If you've been wondering about Plexaderm, there's never been a better time to try it.

The Midday Maryland Special is available now. Learn more and get your trial pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping here, and follow Plexaderm on Instagram @plexaderm