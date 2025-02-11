You can help kids in need during the Mix 106.5 Radiothon benefiting Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Now in its 36th year, the Mix 106.5 Radiothon is a fun-filled, annual event with a serious purpose: to bring the Baltimore metro community together to raise much-needed funds that help Johns Hopkins Children’s Center provide critical, world-class care to every family in need.

The radiothon features inspiring stories from patient families whose lives have been forever changed by the care they received at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. From 6 am to 7 pm on February 26 and 27, Mix 106.5 on-air teams will broadcast live from the Children’s Center lobby and encourage the Baltimore community to give back and give hope to patients and families.

Donations make a huge difference in care outcomes for kids. Funds go towards innovation grants, child life resources, supplies and equipment, care team support, and more. Last year, the radiothon raised more than 1.4 million dollars!

You can help this year by tuning in for the radiothon and donating. Start by texting MIX to 51555 to donate early, or click hereto donate early.

Learn more about the Radiothon and how it helps Johns Hopkins Children's Center patients here.