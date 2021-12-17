York Road Chiropractic - Peripheral Neuropathy

York Road Chiropractic specializes in treating peripheral neuropathy, a common condition primarily affecting the feet.

The team aims to deliver quality care and effective treatment for those suffering with peripheral neuropathy and it's Dr. Eugene Neddo's passionate goal to give patients hope where they thought or were told they have none.

Millions of Americans suffer peripheral neuropathy, which can stem from more than 100 causes. Symptoms can include pins and needles, numbness and tingling, stabbing, burning, coldness, balance problems, "dead" feeling in the feet or hands, and weakness. Patients have expressed it feels like their socks are balled up under their feet, or like walking on rocks.

Medications simply cover up the symptoms while the condition continues to worsen, leaving the patient to need higher or more frequent doses until the medications no longer help with their symptoms. The treatment Dr. Neddo uses directly addresses the underlying cause of peripheral neuropathy, which is why it is very effective for those that can be helped.

