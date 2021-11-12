Y Turkey Trot

Thousands of individuals, families, kids, and even a few furry friends will “trot” together on Thanksgiving morning at the Y's Turkey Trot Charity 5k. The races will take place at seven sites across central Maryland - Arnold, Baltimore City, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Perry Hall, Towson and Westminster.

Proceeds benefit families in the community who need help affording Y programs like preschool, camp and membership which keep them active, safe, learning and connected. Kaiser Permanente is the 2019 Title Sponsor.

For more information, click here.