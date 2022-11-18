Y of Central Maryland - Turkey Trot 2022

Families, kids, and even furry friends can get out and make a difference on Thanksgiving morning! Register to join the Y and title sponsor, CFG Bank, for a fun-filled Thanksgiving morning of tradition, family, fitness, friendship and giving back!

The Y of Central Maryland will hold its annual Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K both virtually and across six locations at 8:30am on November 24th. Participants receive a race shirt, water on the course and at the finish line. Snacks are provided, and medals are awarded to top finishers!

Proceeds support the Y Open Doors fund enabling access and inclusion in healthy Y programs for all.

Learn more and register here.