Y in Central Maryland - Turkey Trot 5K

Join the Y in Central Maryland for the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K! The event takes place at six locations across central Maryland (Arnold, Baltimore City, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Towson, and Westminster) at 8:30 AM on Thanksgiving morning. There’s also a virtual option available.

Turkey Trot is a healthy family and community event anyone can participate in. Participants are of all ages and abilities and even our four-legged friends get in on the act! Participants range from the serious runner to the casual walker including people in costumes, pushing strollers, with friends, corporate teams and family. Participants receive a race shirt, water on the course and at the finish line. Snacks are provided, and medals are awarded to top finishers.

If you aren't a walker or runner but would still like to help raise funds for a great cause, cxome out and volunteer! Each location needs volunteers to help the day run smoothly. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot support the Y Open Doors fund enabling access and inclusion in healthy Y programs for all. Participants are also encouraged to join our efforts to help stock our community food pantries by donating non-perishable and canned food for families and individuals who are food insecure. Goods can be donated at Y Family Centers from November 13 – 23.

Learn more and register to volunteer or participate here.