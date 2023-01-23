Watch Now
Wyldecrest Parks

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 23, 2023
With prices rising and rental prices only going up, many people are concerned about how make ends meet. Others wonder about retirement and if they would be able to afford a nice home.

Semi-retirees and retirees in the UK have been downsizing into residential parks. These modular homes are beautiful and full of modern conveniences and amenities, with the support of a community as well!

As the UK's 'Entrepreneur of the Year', and now a Forbes USA 'thought leader', Wyldecrest Parks CEO Alfie Best believes home ownership should be attainable for everyone, and hopes to bring this model to the US.

