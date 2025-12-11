Wunsupona offers tips for a mindful, stress-free holiday

Workplace wellness company Wunsupona helps people spark curiosity, embrace wellness, and build healthy habits. This is especially important during the holidays. While this season is a time for joy, there are also seemingly endless lists, parties, and always more to do.





Wunsupona offers holiday wellness tips

Wunsupona Wellness offers tips for a mindful, stress-free holiday

If you're not looking forward to the chaos, awkward questions, or pressures of a family gathering, you can take some preemptive steps to calm yourself before the event. Our bodies are made to move as a stress response, so starting your morning with a walk or some light stretching can help regulate emotions throughout the day.

People pleasers can have trouble setting boundaries during the holidays. Sometimes, answering "yes" can become a habit, reinforced by wanting to be seen as helpful or dependable. Reframe this by remembering that saying yes also means saying no - for instance if you say yes to baking cookies for a party, you may be saying no to time spent on self care or mindfulness that you really need.

The best gift at any time of year is gratitude. Each day, gratitude can be shown in appreciation, acceptance or acknowledgment, admiration, and attention. When we practice gratitude we are not only helping ourselves mentally, emotionally and physically but in the workplace as well.

Learn more here.